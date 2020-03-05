|
Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy confirms lockdown
Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The death toll in the US has reached 19. Italy is putting a region-wide quarantine in Lombardy. All the latest coronavirus updates here.
