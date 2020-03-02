Global  

U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

