No. 3 Dayton buries GW in season finale, looks to postseason

Sunday, 8 March 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 on Saturday to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory. The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home […]
