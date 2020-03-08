No. 3 Dayton buries GW in season finale, looks to postseason Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 on Saturday to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory. The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home […] 👓 View full article

