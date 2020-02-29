Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I'm not concerned at all': Donald Trump not worried by Washington cases

'I'm not concerned at all': Donald Trump not worried by Washington cases

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, where Donald Trump and Mike Pence also visited.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' 00:32

 President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number". The World Health Organization recently reported the global death rate from coronavirus...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel coronavirus has now spread to at least 28 states. As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US. But while one of the three pillars of her 'Be Best'..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he isn’t concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the...
Seattle Times

US ups travel restrictions as Trump says more cases 'likely'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no reason to panic" as the new coronavirus claimed...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

AmyV333

Double G RT @Redpainter1: White House staff are more concerned with protecting Donald Trump's delicate feelings than they are with protecting the Am… 8 seconds ago

people_shiny

Grace RT @Priscillas_View: #1 issue that Democrat Voters are concerned with is “Donald J. Trump.” Jobs is #3. You cannot make this up! 3.5… 6 minutes ago

mwyres

Michael Wyres Donald Trump 'Not Concerned At All' By Washington Coronavirus Cases #StableGeniusAtWork https://t.co/Ing1hDP3zk 10 minutes ago

LesleyE02634258

Lesley Edwards RT @SBSNews: A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, where Donald T… 11 minutes ago

Ashqui_Ventures

Ashqui Ventures RT @sltrib: Maryland officials said Saturday that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference had tested posi… 13 minutes ago

Kimmer4444

Kim President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House aft… https://t.co/s3FqypUI1b 15 minutes ago

DStellato1013

@realliveDee🌊🌊🌊 @Bio100 @hairysteve20 @paulkrugman And Joe Biden was absolutely right about Donald Trump. Trump is scientifically i… https://t.co/fuQWvv3W0Q 16 minutes ago

farothaiwe

The Guy With The Thing That Has A Name And Stuff RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) says he is "not concerned at all" about the #coronavirus getting closer to… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.