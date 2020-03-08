Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Saturday night. Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who took a 3-0 lead and then held off the Bruins after a wild […]

