Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3

Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Saturday night. Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who took a 3-0 lead and then held off the Bruins after a wild […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boston25

Boston 25 News Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3 https://t.co/ICUphWXdsI 11 minutes ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Fists were flying and there were penalties galore as the @TBLightning beat the @NHLBruins 5-3 on Saturday night. https://t.… 14 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Fists were flying and there were penalties galore as the @TBLightning beat the @NHLBruins 5-3 on Saturday night. https://t.co/pZADTE5iZU 19 minutes ago

FionasRevenge

Hi RT @wbzsports: Cirelli, Sergachev Help Lightning Beat Bruins 5-3 https://t.co/qK1Xslif9C https://t.co/nMxIA84WeO 28 minutes ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports Cirelli, Sergachev Help Lightning Beat Bruins 5-3 https://t.co/qK1Xslif9C https://t.co/nMxIA84WeO 30 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Cirelli, Sergachev help Lightning beat Bruins 5-3 https://t.co/K1X8tVaHNf 36 minutes ago

AnnetteHernan88

AnnetteHernandez "Cirelli, Sergachev Help Lightning Beat Bruins 5-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/4ax1EGowsg 36 minutes ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Cirelli, Sergachev Help Lightning Beat Bruins 5-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/BnLZNN7ItW 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.