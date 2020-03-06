A man with coronavirus in Hobart ignored self-isolate instructions and worked at a hotel

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A man in Hobart who tested positive to coronavirus worked at a major hotel in the city while he was meant to be self-quarantined awaiting test results. 👓 View full article



