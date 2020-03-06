Global  

China quarantine hotel collapse kills four

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
State media had earlier reported that 48 people had been rescued out of 67 initially trapped when the building crumbled.
 Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses

The hotel in Quanzhou was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility, state media says.
BBC News

Four confirmed dead from collapsed China hotel used as quarantine site

Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comPremium Times NigeriaFrance 24

