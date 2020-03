IRVING, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma’s big comeback in the Big 12’s final regular season game made the Sooners the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament. Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12), the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, wrapped up the outright regular season title and the tournament’s No. 1 seed when second-place […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Big Sky Tournament returns to Boise in March Big Sky Tournament returns to Boise in March Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:04Published 3 weeks ago Big Sky Conference prepares to bring their tournament back to Boise The Big Sky Conference has a three-year deal to host their conference tournament at Century Link Arena in downtown Boise. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:37Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Griffin scores career-high 24 as Illini beat Northwestern EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Alan Griffin set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Illinois beat struggling Northwestern 74-66 on...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Balance puts Ohio State women final, top Michigan 66-60 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Madison Green scored 13 points, Dorka Juhasz had a double-double and sixth-seeded Ohio State held off seventh-seeded Michigan 66-60...

Seattle Times 17 hours ago





Tweets about this