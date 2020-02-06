Global  

UW Huskies wrap regular season with win at Wildcats and a road sweep in Arizona

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Washington men's basketball team defeated Arizona 69-63 and will meet the Wildcats again Wednesday in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 tournament.
Mariah Lopez wants to win for Arizona [Video]Mariah Lopez wants to win for Arizona

Mariah Lopez warms up for the Wildcats

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:45Published


First half dooms Arizona basketball in loss to Washington Huskies

As it did during a close win in Seattle earlier this season, Arizona struggled to adjust to Washington's zone defense Saturday but this time it took too...
azcentral.com

Last-place Cal upsets No. 13 Arizona women on road, 55-54

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaelyn Brown’s putback with 13.7 seconds remaining lifted last-place California to a 55-54 win over No. 13 Arizona on Sunday in a...
Seattle Times


