Koskinen, Oilers beat Blue Jackets 4-1 to tie for 1st place

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Koskinen made 46 saves and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night to move into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Vegas. Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan also scored for […]
