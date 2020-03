Zhang keeps title in brutal win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on Saturday night. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other's faces. After the last of several standing ovations