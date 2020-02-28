No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night to win the Pac-12 regular season title. Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources No. 14 Oregon pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 69-54 EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 14 Oregon pulled away for a 69-54 win over Oregon State on Thursday...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Tinkle sets scoring mark, Oregon St. tops Stanford 68-65 CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — On a night when Tres Tinkle became Oregon State’s all-time leading scorer, the senior forward scored 23 points to lead the Beavers to...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this