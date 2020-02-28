Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night to win the Pac-12 regular season title. Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

No. 14 Oregon pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 69-54

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 14 Oregon pulled away for a 69-54 win over Oregon State on Thursday...
Seattle Times

Tinkle sets scoring mark, Oregon St. tops Stanford 68-65

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — On a night when Tres Tinkle became Oregon State’s all-time leading scorer, the senior forward scored 23 points to lead the Beavers to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.