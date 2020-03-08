'Get yourself tested': Coronavirus health advice updated for sick Australians

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...
Radical measures announced by the Irish Government to curtail the spread of coronavirus were prompted by advice in a letter from health experts. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •BBC News •Stroud Life
Tweets about this
Tyler S. RT @PremierScottMoe: Do you have questions about COVID-19 testing? Use this self-assessment tool to determine whether you should be tested… 4 minutes ago