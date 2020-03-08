Global  

'Get yourself tested': Coronavirus health advice updated for sick Australians

The Age Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
'Get yourself tested': Coronavirus health advice updated for sick AustraliansAustralians with flu-like symptoms are being told to get tested for coronavirus in an escalation of health advice that threatens to inundate the medical system.
