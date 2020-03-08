Global  

'SNL': Rachel Dratch's 'Debbie Downer' ruins a wedding reception with coronavirus talk

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
"Saturday Night Live" alum Rachel Dratch reprised her infamous "Debbie Downer" act in a coronavirus-focused skit.
srauer20

Sarah Rauer RT @THR: A mysterious person, donning a gas mask, takes a seat with the wedding guests only to reveal herself as #SNL favorite Debbie Downe… 11 seconds ago

vslost

Vicky Young 🆘🌊🌎 RT @THR: In #SNL, Rachel Dratch reprised her role as Debbie Downer to bring wedding guests down with talk about #coronavirus, Donald Trump… 2 minutes ago

vslost

Vicky Young 🆘🌊🌎 RT @kathleen_hanley: me when i heard rachel dratch’s voice and instantly realized it was about to be a debbie downer sketch #SNL https://t.… 2 minutes ago

the_hoyk

Marc Edward Heuck @ArchivistAriel Rachel Dratch did a guest spot on SNL tonight to play Debbie Downer in order to make jokes on you k… https://t.co/yw4AlDNp9R 3 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Rachel Dratch Returns as Debbie Downer To Talk Coronavirus on 'SNL' - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/K3tUg2EGCl https://t.co/28M3hAdCuJ 9 minutes ago

GregoryLea1

The Old Man from KC RT @YourComicMuse: Rachel Dratch returned to SNL to be Debbie Downer amidst the Coronavirus scare. Enjoy. 13 minutes ago

YourComicMuse

Your Comic Muse Rachel Dratch returned to SNL to be Debbie Downer amidst the Coronavirus scare. Enjoy. https://t.co/30jyYdCnOd 20 minutes ago

