'SNL': Rachel Dratch's 'Debbie Downer' ruins a wedding reception with coronavirus talk

Sarah Rauer RT @THR: A mysterious person, donning a gas mask, takes a seat with the wedding guests only to reveal herself as #SNL favorite Debbie Downe… 11 seconds ago

Vicky Young 🆘🌊🌎 RT @THR: In #SNL, Rachel Dratch reprised her role as Debbie Downer to bring wedding guests down with talk about #coronavirus, Donald Trump… 2 minutes ago

Vicky Young 🆘🌊🌎 RT @kathleen_hanley: me when i heard rachel dratch’s voice and instantly realized it was about to be a debbie downer sketch #SNL https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Marc Edward Heuck @ArchivistAriel Rachel Dratch did a guest spot on SNL tonight to play Debbie Downer in order to make jokes on you k… https://t.co/yw4AlDNp9R 3 minutes ago

URBANTIAN™ Rachel Dratch Returns as Debbie Downer To Talk Coronavirus on 'SNL' - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/K3tUg2EGCl https://t.co/28M3hAdCuJ 9 minutes ago

The Old Man from KC RT @YourComicMuse: Rachel Dratch returned to SNL to be Debbie Downer amidst the Coronavirus scare. Enjoy. 13 minutes ago