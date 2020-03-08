Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australia's frontline health workers to get share of 54 million new face masks

Australia's frontline health workers to get share of 54 million new face masks

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Medical and aged care workers dealing with coronavirus-affected patients are set to get a share of 54 million new face masks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis 04:50

 Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the classes nationwide, teaching residents how then can sew face mask from cloth to help protect themselves...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Toll gate staff on Chinese highway draw smiles on their face masks to appear friendly [Video]Toll gate staff on Chinese highway draw smiles on their face masks to appear friendly

Toll gate workers drew smiles onto their face masks to deliver love to drivers on a Chinese highway during the coronavirus outbreak in eastern China. In the video, shot in the city of Zhuji in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Australia's frontline health workers to get share of 54 million new face masks

National stockpiles of face masks for frontline medical workers will see an extra 54 million masks in light of the coronavirus.
SBS

Millions of face masks for national stocks

National stockpiles of face masks for frontline medical workers will see an extra 54 million masks in light of the coronavirus.
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsThe VergeReutersNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.