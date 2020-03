Ford has 42, Ross 43 as Saint Mary’s trips Pepp in 2 OT Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Ford, who played every minute, scored a career-high 42 points, including the last seven of the game, and third-seeded Saint Mary’s outlasted sixth-seeded Pepperdine 89-82 in double overtime Saturday night to reach the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament. Ford overshadowed a career-high 43 points by Pepperdine’s Colby Ross, […] 👓 View full article

