Australia wins 5th Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup title
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Australia claimed its fifth Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The International Cricket Council had been hoping to set a world record for the biggest attendance at a women’s sporting event, on the occasion of […]
Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..
Defending champions Australia breezed to their record fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, outclassing India by 85 runs in the summit clash at the MCG on... IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC News •Zee News