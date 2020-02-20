Global  

'Fighter': Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film completes 40 days of the shoot

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Fighter' has completed 40 days of the shoot and is currently being filmed in Mumbai.
