Australia crush India to lift fifth Women's T20 World Cup

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as a ruthless Australia crushed India by 85 runs to win a record-extending fifth Women's Twenty20 World Cup in front of a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Hosts Australia meet India in dream T20 World Cup final

Having won a slew of major trophies on foreign shores, champions Australia will look to triumph in front of home fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday...
Reuters India

Sport24.co.za | Australia crush India to win Women's T20 World Cup final

A rampant Australia swept to their fifth Women's Twenty20 World Cup title, crushing India in front of more than 86,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket ground.
News24

