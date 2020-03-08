Global  

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on money-laundering charges.
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...

ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house

ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till March 11

He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced
Hindu

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter stopped at Mumbai airport

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor was stopped by officials at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. She was about to...
IndiaTimes

Kunthavi5

Paintings: 1. Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had allegedly bought a painting by Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 Cr. 2. Who bought p…

PoonamS13

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's paintings for Rs 2 crore

ragumami1

Link b/w Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor & Priyanka Gandhi PIDIs were abusing Modi Govt after Yes Bank scam Now investigation re…

SA214H

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested; classic Hindi movie style action; bad loans keep mounting, bank NPAs keep build…

BhatiaRaymond

Founder & Chief Promoter of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor bought @priyankagandhi 's penting in ₹20 million. How many of u know that…

Bharatiyasatyam

Update: Congress said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sold an M F Hussain painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to Yes bank founder…

1Womyn4Truth

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor who was arrested by ED on Sunday on money laundering charges.

