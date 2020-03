Bhuyu Chhyan Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan Secure Olympic Berths After Booking Semis Spot #Sports, Top Spor… https://t.co/dBwfIOURWM 19 minutes ago LatestLY #AsianBoxingOlympic Qualifiers 2020: Indian Boxers #PoojaRani, #VikasKrishan Seal Qualification for #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/ArwAl8aEK3 19 minutes ago Boxing News Now Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers - https://t.co/S1mLTpLxp4 https://t.co/3PYjEIWBL1 26 minutes ago India.com #boxing #AsianQualifiers #Tokyo2020 - #PoojaRani defeated her 18-year-old rival 5-0 to be assured of a medal as wel… https://t.co/iViU7iTSXE 53 minutes ago Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers https://t.co/MSxLsXMP6i 57 minutes ago R.Sport Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers https://t.co/ldmD4sub8Y 1 hour ago Republic Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers https://t.co/MSxLsXMP6i 1 hour ago The Secular Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers https://t.co/aZy7hc7aSw https://t.co/vKcFkJcmTu 1 hour ago