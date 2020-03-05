Global  

Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — It’s definitely a farewell. But will it be fond? Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. It’s the last time they will be seen at work with the entire […]
