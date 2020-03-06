Global  

Coronavirus live updates: Italy's vast quarantine; Reprieve for a cruise ship; US death toll climbs to 19

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The U.S. death toll climbed to 19 this weekend, but there was some good news for passengers and crew of a cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus ,
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Climb [Video]U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Climb

CBS4's Michael George discusses the latest cases.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland [Video]Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47


Coronavirus Live Updates: Shunned Cruise Ship to Dock in California on Monday

About 21 people on board the Grand Princess tested positive for the virus. Passengers will disembark in Oakland and be taken to quarantine facilities.
NYTimes.com

Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven: NHK

A former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese...
Reuters


camino72

JTPizana RT @cnnbrk: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy jump by 1,247 in a day, bringing the country's total to 5,883. Follow live updates: htt… 51 seconds ago

NYpoet

Michele Madigan Somerville RT @BrentNYT: Italy may lock down the center of the outbreak - and know nothings In the U.S. are calling the virus a “deep state” fiction… 1 minute ago

marymess

Mary Burk RT @AJENews: Italy quarantine will apply to 16 million people, remain until April 3 https://t.co/86QRdVaiN5 https://t.co/uZarxYIZAC 2 minutes ago

LeighColeman1

Leigh Coleman Live Updates: Millions in northern Italy under lockdown over coronavirus fears https://t.co/43rJXL4hKV 5 minutes ago

JohnBrynt

Brynt RT @BenQuinn75: Surreal stuff in Italy where sports minister says in a Facebook post minutes before kick-off that matches shouldn't go ahea… 5 minutes ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 #Iran reports 49 more #coronavirus deaths: Live updates @AJEnglish https://t.co/BoLB86JxZE 5 minutes ago

ssguffey

sheri higgins RT @washingtonpost: Italy reports 1,247 new cases in biggest daily rise https://t.co/pRFwhlEDep 5 minutes ago

SOS_Vzla14

SOS Venezuela RT @curuncuncunio: Iran reports 49 more coronavirus deaths: Live updates Overall deaths in Iran rise to 194 as number of infected people j… 7 minutes ago

