Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
"I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States," Harris said in a tweet.
News video: Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden 01:39

 Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden.

Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President

Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published

A Two Horse Race [Video]A Two Horse Race

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stepping away from the race for the White House, the last two major democratic contenders are Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:36Published


Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden
euronews

Former Sen. Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

The Democratic establishment is coalescing around Joe Biden’s White House bid with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., throwing his support...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

LamonteDunlap

BeardGang RT @NBCNews: NEW: Sen. Harris announces she is endorsing Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/Cf9g10Bu5k 2 seconds ago

Drschelter

Dr. Kurt Schelter RT @HuffPost: "There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times," the senator said. https://t.co/… 3 seconds ago

MarianneDavy1

M. 🥀 ⚖ RT @HoarseWisperer: Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden. Announces she will be with him in Detroit on Monday night ahead of Michigan’s Tuesda… 7 seconds ago

0xdemosthenes

0xdemosthenes RT @nycjim: In her endorsement of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris says Americans "deserve a president with the knowledge and experience to reassur… 8 seconds ago

jpcrowe_crowe

triffid RT @MSNBC: NEW: Sen. Harris announces she is endorsing Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/40rR4ctg4f 8 seconds ago

JohnTrumpSucks

Jon/Biden2020 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - He’s been potentially exposed to coronavirus - So much for it being a hoax - Kamala Harris… 9 seconds ago

AbbasZa11904333

AZ Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president ahead of key contests. Good but you should have done it before Calif… https://t.co/HSP5tM7CDZ 13 seconds ago

COMPLETEPolitix

COMPLETE Politics RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, the latest prominent Democrat to throw her support be… 22 seconds ago

