Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till March 11

Hindu Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced
News video: ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges 01:19

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News

PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored..

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on...
Morning Digest: New cases of COVID-19 reported from Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
