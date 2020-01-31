Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid 01:35

 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 01:39Published

Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer [Video]Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

California senator Kamala Harris says Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate to "unify the people".
BBC News

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White...
Reuters


Tweets about this

birdowltweets

BirdOwl On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/WJr6pMXITQ via @Reuters https://t.co/TA95A9oAxS 2 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/oH2U6oot15 #topNews… https://t.co/916RcMbEZg 7 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/EWY0E1AKfT https://t.co/19b8MRPNMl 8 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/dT6s7PuQqa https://t.co/7abMwLF340 11 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/UiwDyu9Upv https://t.co/8fOZNojmDB 11 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/ddYC29oep7 11 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden $FIVE https://t.co/TMrwKieCzk 12 minutes ago

bunkybun

Bunkunin - Your Intrepid Insurgent Bunny Reporter On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden https://t.co/GZrN0OrX8X Remember when she took af… https://t.co/dnTGKXoOJG 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.