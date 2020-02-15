Global  

South Dakota tribe set to vote on legalizing marijuana

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe will vote this week on legalizing medical and recreational marijuana on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation in an initiative that many hope will bring economic development to one of the most impoverished areas in the country. Neither South Dakota nor nearby Wyoming and Nebraska […]
