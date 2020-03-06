Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board

The US government has provided no guidance on what will happen to Australian passengers on the Grand Princess when it docks in Oaklands in Monday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Family Says It Took 4 Days For Doctors On Grand Princess To See Woman With Heart Condition The daughter-in-law of a woman who suffers from a heart condition on the Grand Princess cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus said it took four days, and multiple phone.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:54Published 11 hours ago Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:36Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three...

New Zealand Herald 23 minutes ago



Grand Princess passengers off US await virus test results Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the US west coast, reportedly including four Australians, are waiting for coronavirus test results.

SBS 2 days ago





Tweets about this