Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board

The Age Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The US government has provided no guidance on what will happen to Australian passengers on the Grand Princess when it docks in Oaklands in Monday.
News video: Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland 03:47

 Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Family Says It Took 4 Days For Doctors On Grand Princess To See Woman With Heart Condition [Video]Family Says It Took 4 Days For Doctors On Grand Princess To See Woman With Heart Condition

The daughter-in-law of a woman who suffers from a heart condition on the Grand Princess cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus said it took four days, and multiple phone..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:54Published

Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported [Video]Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported

AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three...
New Zealand Herald

Grand Princess passengers off US await virus test results

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the US west coast, reportedly including four Australians, are waiting for coronavirus test results.
SBS


