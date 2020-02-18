Lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some of Virginia’s scores of Confederate monuments could soon be removed under legislation state lawmakers approved Sunday. The Democratic-led House and Senate passed measures that would undo an existing state law that protects the monuments and instead let local governments decide their fate. The bill’s passage marks the latest turn in […]
