Trump to skip St. Patrick’s Day Hill luncheon, blames Pelosi

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Irish eyes at the U.S. Capitol will not smile on President Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day. Trump is skipping an annual bipartisan luncheon with House and Senate lawmakers celebrating the ties that bind the U.S. and Ireland, a White House spokesman said. Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. […]
