Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state, Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday.
New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed 19 people in the U.S. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus. The total number of..