Battleground Michigan seen as last stand for Bernie Sanders

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he will have to repeat what he did four years ago: win the Michigan primary.
News video: Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand

Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand 00:46

 Bernie Sanders got crushed on Super Tuesday. He lost in New England outside of Vermont. He lost in Massachusetts and Maine to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and his campaign now have to momentum. Sanders last hope is Michigan. Sanders won Michigan in 2016, surprising Hillary Clinton and paving the way for...

Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief' [Video]

Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief. That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries. Last month, one Washington..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Bernie Sanders Staying In The Race [Video]

Bernie Sanders Staying In The Race

CBS4's Jim DeFede takes a closer look at the battle between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:05Published

Sanders needs Michigan win in U.S. presidential race, but Biden looking strong with key voting blocs

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he'll have to repeat what he did four years...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comEurasia Review

Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’

Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he was anointed the presumptive 2020 nominee by pundits and...
Mediaite


