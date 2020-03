AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help Iowa State stun No. 2 Baylor 57-56, ending the Lady Bears’ 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak on Sunday. The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big !2) last lost a conference regular season game to Texas […]



Baylor's 58-game Big 12 streak snapped by ISU Iowa State hands Baylor its first Big 12 Conference loss since 2017, a 57-56 decision that snapped the Lady Bears' conference run of dominance at 58 games.

