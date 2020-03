Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

PHOENIX (AP) — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games. The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee. The 6-foot-11 forward […] 👓 View full article