Lisa61 RT @realTuckFrumper: Ben Carson Won’t Share Details On Cruise Ship Docking Plan: ‘It’s Being Formulated’ https://t.co/p6hkPYI0eq 3 seconds ago

Mr. BernieS 🇨🇦 AB/SK need referendum to save Can RT @FranksBullitts: "A Calgary woman was It’s believed she contracted the virus while aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.… 9 seconds ago

Agent R & PJ RT @WildPalmsLtd: The Trump White House has been inept at every stage but apparently the real enemy is the press reporting the ugly truth.… 30 seconds ago

Ann Stewart RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: The government is sending a plane to pick up Canadians who are on a cruise ship off the coast of California with… 43 seconds ago

dawnreshendoty RT @ABC: Pressed on plans to handle 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess Cruise ship where 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19,… 44 seconds ago

Top News Journal Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine in California, elsewhere… https://t.co/HBbPjqWSGm 48 seconds ago

Culver City NIMBY Coronavirus: Sen. Cruz in self quarantine; virus spread in China slows https://t.co/x3LgH09agZ 53 seconds ago