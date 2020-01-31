Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Elon Musk > Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the coronavirus panic is 'dumb.' A million Twitter users liked his tweet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the coronavirus panic is 'dumb.' A million Twitter users liked his tweet.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The billionaire tech tycoon sparked a debate about whether people are overreacting to the respiratory illness or whether panic is warranted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook [Video]Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook The Tesla founder has been a critic of the social media platform in recent years. Elon Musk, via Twitter Musk's post was in response to a Facebook-related tweet by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Elon Musk Drops EDM Song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe' [Video]Elon Musk Drops EDM Song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe'

Elon Musk Drops EDM Song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe' Earlier this week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he had created a new song, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe.” Musk says he wrote the lyrics and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Pushes Back After Elon Musk Calls Coronavirus Panic ‘Dumb’

'So what exactly is dumb?'
Daily Caller

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that 'coronavirus panic is dumb'

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the coronavirus "panic" was "dumb".
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.