Rangers’ Calhoun hit in mouth by fastball, taken to hospital

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the jaw by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game. Calhoun fell […]
Tweets about this

stoneyadams1

🇺🇸STONEY🇺🇸 RT @1053thefan: @Rangers Calhoun Has Broken Jaw From Fastball To Mouth https://t.co/ojAdVtstVb 4 minutes ago

susan_gu3

Suddenly Susan 💙 RT @MikeLerseth: Rough day for #Benicia's Willie Calhoun: Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth b… 7 minutes ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN @Rangers Calhoun Has Broken Jaw From Fastball To Mouth https://t.co/ojAdVtstVb 10 minutes ago

bzygo

Brian Zygo Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun has broken jaw after taking fastball to mouth https://t.co/BFeztVa6wI via @usatoday 41 minutes ago

AlannaNBC5

Alanna Quillen #TexasRangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a 95 MPH fastball on Sunda… https://t.co/6cgFJrIAKv 48 minutes ago

WSJMSports

WSJM Sports From https://t.co/wtoEuCwuPF: Texas Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hospitalized After Being Hit In Mouth By Fast… https://t.co/4JtFJOUPpI 3 hours ago

SportsRumbleMLB

SportsRumbleMLB Rangers' Calhoun hit by fastball, fractures jaw https://t.co/XrHJvREj3E https://t.co/M192VWmub4 3 hours ago

hardball247

Hardball 24/7 Latest on #Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun, following today's frightening HBP incident: https://t.co/Qro0iB0Lqt … https://t.co/ZInN2XuYHC 5 hours ago

