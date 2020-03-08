Global  

Gunfire ends Lil Baby concert in Alabama; 1 injured

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A shooting in an Alabama arena left one person with a life-threatening wound and ended a concert by Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby, authorities say. Birmingham police had not said whether anyone was arrested or in custody after the fight Saturday night in the Bill Harris Arena, news outlets reported. A video […]
Lil Baby's Alabama Concert Interrupted by Gunfire

Lil Baby's concert Saturday night ended abruptly after gunshots rang out and at least one person was injured. Check out the video ... you hear the shots and then...
TMZ.com


