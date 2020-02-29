Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Real Madrid CF > Real Madrid's shock defeat by Betis hands title initiative to Barcelona

Real Madrid's shock defeat by Betis hands title initiative to Barcelona

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat at Real Betis to hand the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week [Video]Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week

Zinedine Zidane pleased to see Real Madrid bounce back with 2-0 defeat of Barcelona after difficult week

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support [Video]Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Real defeat Barcelona in Clasico to regain top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid won the Clasico and might have saved their season as they ended their slump in the best way possible by beating Barcelona.
News24 Also reported by •FOX Sports

Michy Batshuayi deletes post with every Chelsea prediction for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Michy Batshuayi deletes post with every Chelsea prediction for Real Madrid vs BarcelonaChelsea players all predicted the score between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday night and only one Blues star got the correct score of 2-0
Daily Star


Tweets about this

emeka6010

Emeka RT @KickOffMagazine: Real Madrid relinquished top spot to FC Barcelona after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at Estadio Benito V… 3 minutes ago

Sicelo65876803

SiceloDiscoMkhwanazi RT @SuperSportTV: #LaLiga - RESULT: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid Los Blancos suffered shock defeat as the fall two-points behind Barcelona.… 5 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Real Madrid's shock defeat by Betis hands title initiative to Barcelona https://t.co/CuRcokyQTo 6 minutes ago

PatrickTineo24

Patrick Tineo Real Madrid's shock defeat by Betis hands title initiative to Barcelona https://t.co/1cxUu9EpYD https://t.co/8QWOmvf4pt 7 minutes ago

KickOffMagazine

Kick Off Real Madrid relinquished top spot to FC Barcelona after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at Estadio Benit… https://t.co/dspVg6fkID 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.