LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant’s six-game winning streak. Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away […]

