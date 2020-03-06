Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > North Korea > North Korea fires three projectiles into sea, South Korea says

North Korea fires three projectiles into sea, South Korea says

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its eastern coast on Monday, a week after firing two short-range missiles, South Korea's military said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Countries worst hit by coronavirus boost battle against epidemic [Video]Countries worst hit by coronavirus boost battle against epidemic

South Korea and China intensify measures in a bid to stem the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published

Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus [Video]Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Japan's prime minister has imposed a mandatory quarantine on all visitors from South Korea and China, triggering warnings of countermeasures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea fires three projectiles in into sea, South Korea says

North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea on Monday as part of ongoing firing drills, a week after it resumed missile tests following a...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeHinduEurasia ReviewZee NewsDeutsche WelleWorldNewsCBS NewsHNGNNYTimes.comTIMESeattle Times

Tweets about this

__Gothnika

Areana 🔮 .... We don’t care 🤣 North Korea fires three unidentified projectiles, South Korea says https://t.co/DRSoGVfO3f 33 seconds ago

SteeringL

Patriot_🇺🇸 RT @RepublicaNepal: North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on March 2 after a three-month halt. The lau… 4 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, two day… https://t.co/aokbdOexiG 4 minutes ago

ladyinlksd

Denise Michelle RT @forwardarc: North Korea has launched three unidentified projectiles: a reminder Trump’s foreign policy is a train wreck. He failed ever… 5 minutes ago

TravelerStraws

Trev @JohnJHarwood North Korea fires three missiles into ocean, last time they fired 2 it caused tornadoes in Tennessee.… https://t.co/r6tHjJIxiL 5 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost North Korea fires three projectiles into sea, South Korea says https://t.co/oWYR5nXign 8 minutes ago

casepov

Catherine Case RT @nknewsorg: NEW: NORTH KOREA FIRED THREE UNIDENTIFIED PROJECTILES FROM NEAR SONDOK, SOUTH HAMGYONG PROVINCE, TOWARDS THE EAST SEA Tune… 10 minutes ago

DidierTweets

Didier Tweets - ENG & FR - Brexit North Korea fires three projectiles into sea, South Korea says https://t.co/fQuusycoY9 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.