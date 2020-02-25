Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Hochan850i RT @stonecold2050: The tournament made the stunning announcement this evening. The 2020 BNP Paribas tennis tournament was set to begin tom… 3 seconds ago

Like2Bike RT @AndySlater: This is big. Indian Wells tennis tournament has been cancelled. The Miami Open is next on the schedule. #coronavirus 13 seconds ago

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: Coronavirus prompts cancellation of Indian Wells tennis tournament https://t.co/I4ti1vW9n6 #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 20 seconds ago

Olsen Ebright RT @KTLA: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, scheduled to begin Monday in the Coachella Valley, has been cancelled after Riverside Co.… 31 seconds ago

Hello News Coronavirus prompts cancellation of Indian Wells tennis tournament https://t.co/I4ti1vW9n6 #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 50 seconds ago

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Indian Wells tennis tournament postponed because of coronavirus case https://t.co/WdGpX3gBlr https://t.co/vbGLhwSZ6J 1 minute ago

KWCH Eyewitness News The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachell… https://t.co/JRXXuj9ygF 1 minute ago