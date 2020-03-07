Global  

No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to an 89-56 victory over No. 7 Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament title game on Sunday. Ruthy Hebard added 24 points, while Minyon Moore had 21 for the Ducks, who finished the game hitting 31 of […]
Recent related news

No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night to win the Pac-12 regular season title. Fellow...
Seattle Times

No. 7 Stanford beats No. 14 Oregon State in Pac-12 tourney

No. 7 Stanford beats No. 14 Oregon State in Pac-12 tourneyKiana Williams scored 23 points to lead No. 7 Stanford past No. 14 Oregon State 68-56 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals
FOX Sports

