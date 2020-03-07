Global  

North Korea fires three projectiles in into sea, South Korea says

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea on Monday as part of ongoing firing drills, a week after it resumed missile tests following a three-month break, South Korea's military said.
