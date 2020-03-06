Columbia University Cancels Classes After Coronavirus Exposure



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Columbia University Suspends Classes Classes at Columbia will be suspended Monday and Tuesday and then remote classes will begin on Wednesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33Published 11 hours ago Yeshiva U team: Hotel cancels reservation over virus fears A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men’s basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:09Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stanford cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus Photo by David Madison/Getty Images In-person classes at Stanford University will be canceled beginning March 9th, as a faculty member has tested positive for...

The Verge 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this