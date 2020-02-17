Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession

Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world’s third largest economy could be headed to a recession. The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession [Video]Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Amid virus outbreak, Japan's economy takes a hit [Video]Amid virus outbreak, Japan's economy takes a hit

Japan's economy has shrunk due to the effects of the country's latest sales tax hike as well as the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaJapan Today

Alert: Japan reports economy contracted at a 7.1% annual rate during October-December quarter, worse than the initial estimate.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports economy contracted at a 7.1% annual rate during October-December quarter, worse than the initial estimate.
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

STipsspecial

Samrat TipsSpecial I've just posted a new blog: Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/WJGunQoF3i 17 minutes ago

kirishathegreat

& Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/jzvwbejUtP 40 minutes ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/bgHrdRBQ7Y https://t.co/at3SVKXv0A 53 minutes ago

benedict_chieme

BV-UPDATES Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/HUAJJBVkLu 56 minutes ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/pE6xBLjjff 1 hour ago

beeplusmind

Munna A FOX BIZ NEWS: Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/LDE3mzlami 1 hour ago

business_ji

Business Ji RT @EconomicTimes: #Japan's #economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial est… 1 hour ago

SashimiTruck

икра RT @JapanToday: Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter https://t.co/PNvFBxpSYQ https://t.co/oMMW0L75vK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.