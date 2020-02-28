Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title

New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — New Zealand scored while Australia was reduced to five men Sunday to secure a 17-14 comeback win in the final of the Canada Sevens, its third title of the World Rugby Sevens season. Joe Ravouvou scored the second of his two tries while Australia’s Maurice Longbottom and Lachie Miller were […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup 02:49

 SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Kennedy bags second New Zealand Open title [Video]Australian Kennedy bags second New Zealand Open title

Kennedy wins the New Zealand Open title

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:45Published

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch [Video]India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title

New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens titleNew Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title
FOX Sports

Sport24.co.za | New Zealand win Vancouver Sevens, Blitzboks 4th

New Zealand beat Australia to win the Vancouver Sevens and solidify their lead in the World Rugby Sevens Series.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title https://t.co/z0mbTJyMzz 40 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch New Zealand edges Australia for Canada Sevens title https://t.co/dpJAZ4Zyqk 53 minutes ago

ShSherrer

Sam Stone🇺🇸text Trump to 88022 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @1foreverseeking: I've been nibbling around the edges since last year. Is there a connection between Obama, Hillary & her illegal serve… 1 day ago

DclareDiane

Diane Lange Thread by @1foreverseeking: I've been nibbling around the edges since last year. Is there a connection between Obam… https://t.co/yLh2cgDmmu 4 days ago

Adrienne711

Adrienne 0711 ⭐⭐⭐Text WOKE to 88022 🐸 Thread by @1foreverseeking: I've been nibbling around the edges since last year. Is there a connection between Obam… https://t.co/lT5B6EbGIK 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.