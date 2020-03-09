Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Russell Brand cancels Perth Concert Hall gig due to coronavirus fears

Russell Brand cancels Perth Concert Hall gig due to coronavirus fears

The Age Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
"We have to sadly cancel tonight's show in Perth because there has been a confirmed case of coronavirus in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you," he wrote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9ptohradio

9ptOh The Underground Russell Brand Cancels Perth Show Due To Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/cpDTg7pC5i 9 minutes ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro Russell Brand Cancels Perth Show Due To Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/JoEeOiEkKh https://t.co/mx9BtspaLz 38 minutes ago

RedditAus

Reddit Aus Perth: Russell Brand cancels tonight's show at Perth Concert Hall due to Coronavirus https://t.co/3lMUpqS6Me 42 minutes ago

musicfeeds

Music Feeds Russell Brand cancels tonight's Perth show due to coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/9EnsU7Y6cS https://t.co/DFV0vsX03J 48 minutes ago

MSNAustralia

MSN Australia Russell Brand cancels Perth show due to coronavirus case https://t.co/64q8aAP6NB 1 hour ago

edecuu

Chase Crowe RT @9NewsAUS: Comedian Russell Brand has CANCELLED his concert tonight at the Perth Concert Hall. #9News https://t.co/0BgV6GvnfS 1 hour ago

Bili_Vitez

Matt DaReal Special1 RT @newscomauHQ: Russell Brand has pulled the pin on a sold-out gig, saying he’s “not happy with risk” after a woman with the virus recentl… 1 hour ago

9NewsAUS

Nine News Australia Comedian Russell Brand has CANCELLED his concert tonight at the Perth Concert Hall. #9News https://t.co/0BgV6GvnfS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.