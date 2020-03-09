Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War

Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War

Deutsche Welle Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has taken drastic measures after Russia refused to comply with OPEC efforts to stabilize the market. The economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak is cutting deep into global demand for fossil fuels.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biggest drop since the Gulf War: Oil plunges about 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps

Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto...
The Age Also reported by •Business InsiderReuters

Global stocks pummeled by oil price crash

US Treasury yields fall below 0.5 per cent as crude suffers biggest one-day fall since Gulf war
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

argentino_fefo

fefo RT @Kostian_V: #Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War https://t.co/EjtLzO6Wz4 25 minutes ago

Kostian_V

Ville Kostian #Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War https://t.co/EjtLzO6Wz4 28 minutes ago

ahol888

Adrian Holman https://t.co/0UFG8WAusm Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War 38 minutes ago

dontpanic1955

Rose Ann Barks🆘 RT @duhgurlz: #Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 #GulfWar. https://t.co/YykGOUEWbS #SaudiArabia #Russia #oilprices #OPEC 50 minutes ago

HASJI

upauctions https://t.co/q8m1viuIFh Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War 54 minutes ago

duhgurlz

Diane Marshall 🕊🌺 #Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 #GulfWar. https://t.co/YykGOUEWbS #SaudiArabia #Russia #oilprices #OPEC 58 minutes ago

AllMarkets

Константин Бочкарев RT @HermsTheWord: #OPEC's gambit to pressure Russia into deeper production cuts failed spectacularly Friday and now both sides are reaping… 1 day ago

jaca2

Julio Castillo Aranzazu RT @DPantoulas: The collapse of the oil price will create problems for Venezuela and Maduro's government. Probably the biggest problem is t… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.