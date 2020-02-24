Global  

Sensex, Nifty set to drop as virus spreads, oil prices plunge

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Indian shares were poised to follow Asian peers lower on Monday, as risk sentiment soured due to the unabated spread of the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in oil prices.
Thai, Asia stocks plunge on virus fears, oil prices

TOKYO: Stock markets plunged in Thailand and around Asia on Monday, as panic selling set in with traders fretting over the economic impact of the new coronavirus...
Bangkok Post

Indian stocks drop on deepening virus fears, oil crash; Nifty hits one-year low

Indian shares followed a slide in global peers on Monday as fears intensified over the spread of coronavirus outbreak and oil prices plunged.
Reuters India Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesJapan Today

